Colorado Governor Signs Gun Control Bills After Massacre

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s governor has signed four gun control bills months after a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub.

The new laws enacted Friday include raising the buying age for all firearms from 18 to 21 and installing a three-day waiting period between the purchase and receipt of a gun.

The state’s red flag law also has been expanded.

The changes allow teachers and councilors to petition a judge to temporarily remove someone’s gun if the person poses a threat.

Another measure allows gun violence victims to sue the firearm industry, which has long been protected from litigation.

Republicans have decried the laws as onerous encroachments on Second Amendment rights.