Collisions, Brush Fire Cause Traffic Problems on Highway 178

Traffic is flowing smoothly in both directions on Highway 178 after two separate vehicle collisions and a brush fire broke out in the area.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a brush fire was reported 6:52 a.m. Thursday on westbound Highway 178 at Haley Street. KGET.com reports a two-vehicle collision also occurred in the area where one vehicle blocked the number two lane of westbound Highway 178. No injuries have been reported.

A separate crash between a motorcycle and a white pickup truck blocked two of the three lanes of westbound Highway 178 at Oswell Street. No injuries have been reported.

