KNZR 97.7 FM KNZR FM 97.7 Logo

Collisions, Brush Fire Cause Traffic Problems on Highway 178

Share
Collisions, Brush Fire Cause Traffic Problems on Highway 178
Getty Images

Traffic is flowing smoothly in both directions on Highway 178 after two separate vehicle collisions and a brush fire broke out in the area.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a brush fire was reported 6:52 a.m. Thursday on westbound Highway 178 at Haley Street. KGET.com reports a two-vehicle collision also occurred in the area where one vehicle blocked the number two lane of westbound Highway 178. No injuries have been reported.

A separate crash between a motorcycle and a white pickup truck blocked two of the three lanes of westbound Highway 178 at Oswell Street. No injuries have been reported.

-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi

Trending

1

Gov: "No Free Condoms In Schools"
2

Today Is A Double Holiday
3

Vehicle Thefts Increase In 2023
4

Rite Aid Bankrupt - Closing Stores
5

Male "Nanny" Charged With Molesting 17 Boys