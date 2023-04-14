College Officials Take No Action Concerning Future of Embattled Professor

Members of the Kern Community College District board meeting failed to make a decision Thursday concerning the future of Bakersfield College history teacher Matthew Garrett.

Garrett is accused of violating Education Code Sections 87732 and 87735 by alleged immoral or unprofessional conduct, dishonesty, unsatisfactory performance, evident unfitness for service, persistent violation of, or refusal to obey school laws of the state and willful refusal to perform regular assignments without reasonable cause.

Garrett is a staunch conservative who insists the allegations against him are false and violate his First Amendment rights.

According to Bakersfield.com, Garrett accused colleagues Oliver Rosales and Andrew Bond of misappropriating grant money to fund a “propaganda website.” This brought an investigation in 2020 by third party consultant Ren Nosky, who determined Garrett had acted “unprofessionally” and his claims proved “unfounded.”