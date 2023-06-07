KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

CNN Ousts CEO Chris Licht After A Brief, Tumultuous Tenure

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Licht was ousted as chief executive at CNN, following a series of missteps and plunging ratings.

David Zaslav, the CEO of CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, announced the leadership change on CNN’s morning editorial call on Wednesday.

Zaslav appointed a four-person leadership team to lead the network in the interim.

Licht replaced Jeff Zucker as CNN’s chief executive last year, with a mandate to move the network more toward the political center.

The executive’s revamp of CNN’s morning show fell flat, leading to the firing of longtime personality Don Lemon.

Licht’s plans to restructure the network’s prime-time lineup have moved slowly.

