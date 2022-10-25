KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Clorox Recalls Cleaning Products That May Contain Bacteria

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – If you’re thinking of wiping down your kitchen with that bottle of Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaner under your sink – stop.

It may contain bacteria that could cause serious illness in people with compromised immune systems.

Clorox said Tuesday it has recalled its scented multi-surface cleaners and all-purpose cleaners.

The recall doesn’t include its iconic original pine-scented Pine-Sol, which is its only product that is registered as a disinfectant.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recalled cleaners may contain bacteria found widely in soil and water.

The commission says people with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

