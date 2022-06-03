City of Bakersfield Announces Road Closure

The City of Bakersfield announces an upcoming road closure.
Kratzmeyer Road between Nord Avenue and Santa Fe Way will be closed intermittently from Saturday through Thursday while maintenance work is completed.
Motorists can expect intermittent closures between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday as crews complete road resurfacing and shoulder work.
Eastbound traffic on Kratzmeyer Road will be detoured southbound down Nord Avenue to eastbound Noriega Road and on to Santa Fe Way.
Traffic heading west from Santa Fe Way will be detoured to Noriega Road, then northbound onto Nord Avenue.
Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.