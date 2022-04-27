Cinica Sierra Vista Appoints Third Leader in Two Years
Bakersfield-based health care agency Clinica Sierra Vista has appointed its chief medical officer to lead the network of medical clinics.
Dr. Olga Meave is the interim CEO replacing Stacy Ferreira, Clinica’s former chief human resources officer, who took over as interim CEO in April 2020. Ferreira replaced former CEO Brian Harris who was named permanent CEO in June 2021 but who faced accusations of mismanagement and discrimination.
Clinica’s board says it will now begin looking for a permanent CEO.