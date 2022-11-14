CHP Officer Injured in Crash

Courtesy KGET.com

A California Highway Patrol officer is recovering from minor injuries after a crash in southwest Bakersfield.

The officer’s motorcycle crashed around 2 p.m. Friday on Panama Lane near Fort Henry Way west of Old River Road.

CHP spokesman Officer Robert Rodriguez says the bike then slid into another vehicle whose driver was uninjured.

The officer was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi