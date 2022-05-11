Chipotle Opens New Ridgecrest Restaurant
Popular Mexican food chain Chipotle has announced it will open its first restaurant in Ridgecrest on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
The location at 850 S. China Lake Boulevard, Suite 210 will feature a Chipotlane, a drive-thru lane for customers to pick up digital orders.
The company says the first 50 people in line for Wednesday’s opening will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise. Anyone who signs up for Chipotle Rewards will get free chips and guacamole after their first purchase.
Chipotle is also looking to hire employees for its Ridgecrest restaurant. For more details, visit Chipotle online.
-Jeff Lemucchi