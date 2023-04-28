KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

China’s Mars Rover Finds Signs Of Recent Water In Sand Dunes

Credit: MGN

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A new study suggests water on Mars may be more widespread and recent than previously thought.

Scientists reported the finding from China’s Mars rover in Science Advances on Friday.

The rover spotted cracks and crusts in the Martian salt-rich dunes.

Small pockets of water from thawing frost or snow, mixed with salt, likely resulted in the cracked surface.

The six-wheeled rover was launched in 2020 and arrived at Mars in 2021.

It spent a year roaming the Martian surface before going into hibernation.

It’s yet to wake up, after almost a year.

Researchers say the rover’s solar panels are likely covered with dust, choking off its power source.

