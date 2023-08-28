Child Shoots Gun On Bus

Police are investigating after a Texas elementary school student fired a gun on a crowded school bus.

The bullet struck the back of a bus seat and was stopped by the steel inside Tuesday morning at Jefferson Elementary School.

The bus driver then took the .25-caliber handgun from the student.

Seguin Independent School District said the student is a boy but declined to reveal his grade or age.

The boy did not threaten anyone and will remain off campus during the investigation.