Child Shoots Gun On Bus
Police are investigating after a Texas elementary school student fired a gun on a crowded school bus.
The bullet struck the back of a bus seat and was stopped by the steel inside Tuesday morning at Jefferson Elementary School.
The bus driver then took the .25-caliber handgun from the student.
Seguin Independent School District said the student is a boy but declined to reveal his grade or age.
The boy did not threaten anyone and will remain off campus during the investigation.