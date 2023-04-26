Child Found In Alligator’s Mouth Was Not Killed By Animal.

Last month we brought you the story of a 2 year old florida boy that wawa found dead, and clutched in the mouth of a Florida alligator. The first thought by investigators was the child somehow wandered away from parents and was trapped by the animal and killed. But new information has surfaced thanks to an autopsy performed by the state medical examiner on the child’s body.

The boy was actually drowned before he came into contact with the wild alligator. Police have charged the child’s father, 21 year old Thomas Mosley with not only that murder, but also the murder of the childs mother, 20 year old Pashun Jeffrey, whose body was found with more than 100 stab wounds.

The child, Taylen Mosley, had been missing since March. The father and suspect, Thomas, is being held without bail on two counts of murder.

-Tony Lee