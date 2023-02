A child died after being struck by a vehicle while riding a dirt bike in Arvin.

According to officials, the 10-year-old boy was hit around 3:45 p.m. Thursday on El Camino Real and Tarver Way. The child died despite lifesaving efforts by paramedics.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and cooperated with officials’ investigation. Police say there is no indication the driver was speeding or under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The boy was a student in the Arvin Union School District.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi