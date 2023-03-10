Chicago Bears Trade Top Pick In NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are on the clock.

Two people familiar with the deal say the Panthers have traded up to acquire the No. 1 pick in the draft from the Chicago Bears.

In exchange, the Bears will receive Carolina’s No. 9 and No. 61 overall picks in this year’s draft, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025 and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.

The move allows the Panthers to acquire a potential franchise quarterback, although it’s not clear which player the team prefers.