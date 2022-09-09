Chemical Leak Forces Evacuation of Bakersfield Costco

Courtesy 23ABC

Kern County firefighters responded Thursday to the Costco in north central Bakersfield to investigate a possible chemical refrigerant leak.

A hazmat response team was dispatched to the store in the 3800 block of Rosedale Highway at around 12:05 p.m. where team members discovered an active leak.

The team stopped the leak and ventilated the area.

All employees and the public were evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi