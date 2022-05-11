Cheaper Internet Coming

How much are you paying for internet access? It could be reduced if President Joe Biden has his way. According to the White House, internet access is no longer a luxury… but a necessity… especially after the Covid shutdowns where millions of Americans depended on the world wide web to get food, and income.
With the cost of internet plans rising, the Biden administration says it wants to keep the monthly cost no more than $30, and they estimate some 48 million Americans…almost half the country, will qualify.
So far 20 unternet providers have agreed to take part in the program, including AT&T, Comcast and Verizon.
– Tony Lee, KNZR