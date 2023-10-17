César E. Cháves National Monument Hosts Naturalization Ceremony

César E. Chávez National Monument will host a naturalization ceremony on Friday, October 20 at 10:00 a.m., in collaboration with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Fresno Field Office. Thirty people from Mexico, India, El Salvador, Canada, Ghana, Guatemala, Kenya, Peru, and the Philippines will be sworn in as new American citizens.

The ceremony will take place in the Memorial Garden of César E. Chávez National Monument, which honors the legacy of labor and civil rights leader Cesar Chavez and the farm worker movement. Representatives from the USCIS, the National Park Service, and the National Chavez Center will speak at the ceremony.

The National Park Service and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services maintain a formal partnership to enhance citizenship ceremonies by holding them in national parks throughout the country. The agreement helps introduce new citizens to some of the nation’s most significant natural resources and cultural heritage sites. These sites provide an ideal backdrop for citizenship ceremonies, where new citizens can learn about and reflect on American identity and the responsibilities of citizenship.

César E. Chávez National Monument has held citizenship ceremonies each year since 2014, in recognition of Cesar Chavez Day (March 31) and the anniversary of the establishment of César E. Chávez National Monument (October 8).

The monument is located at 29700 Woodford Tehachapi Road, in Keene, CA. Directions and additional information can be found at www.nps.gov/cech, under “Plan Your Visit”.