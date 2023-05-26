KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Céline Dion Cancels European Concerts As She Battles Rare Disease

(Associated Press) – Céline Dion has canceled all her scheduled tour dates through April 2024 as she continues treatment for a rare neurological disorder.

A total of 42 European dates have been canceled, including stops in the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Poland, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Croatia, Germany, Hungary, Austria, England, Scotland and Ireland.

Earlier this year, Dion said stiff person syndrome was causing spasms that affect her ability to walk and sing.

Stiff person syndrome causes rigid muscles and painful muscle spasms, which can be triggered by such things as loud noises or light touch.

 

