Casino Closed By Flood

A local entertainment spot has been shut down by the storm that slammed into Kern County.

Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville announced it has shut its doors after roads leading to theTule River reservation suffered extensive flooding.

Ther Tule River Tribe and the Kern County Office of Emergency Services are working to re-open the roadways and stem the flooding, but with more rain and snow melt coming over the next few days there is no estimate available when the facility can re-open.

Evacuations are taking place at the casino to insure the safety of all visitors and employees, according to Casino management and Tribal officials.

Meanwhile, reservation residents are being asked to shelter in place and helicopters have been assigned to handle medical emergencies.

Power has also been affected by the storm and Southern California Edison says it is working to restore electricity as soon as possible.

The Reservation and Casino are asking for anyone who wants to volunteer their assistance to call 559-853-6195

-Tony Lee