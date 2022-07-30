Car-To-Car Shooting In North Bakersfield

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a car-to-car shooting in the northbound lanes of highway 99 north of 7th Standard Road.

It happened Friday morning when northbound driver was shot at around 5:40 a.m..

There were no reported injuries.

The shooting prompted a full closure of the northbound lanes for almost five hours.

Traffic was backed up for approximately six miles.

Officers say there is no suspect information at this time.

