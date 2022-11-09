Car Maker Recalls Cars After 3 Deaths

Chrysler issues a “Stop Driving” order after four of their vehicle models have been shown to have deadly malfunctions.

So far three people have died in incidents involving the Dodge Magnum, Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and the Chrysler 300 that were manufactured between 2005 and 2010 as a result of being equipped with faulty airbags.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the airbags made by Takata were defective and caused three deaths in six months

The Chrysler Company had previously sent out more than 210 million recall notices to owners, but a representative of the company says at least 276,000 of the dangerous vehicles are still on the road.

-Tony Lee