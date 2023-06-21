Capitol Rioter Who Shocked Police Officer With Stun Gun Is Sentenced To Over 12 Years In Prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — A California man who drove a stun gun into a police officer’s neck during one of the most violent clashes of the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.

Daniel “D.J.” Rodriguez yelled, “Trump won!” as he was led out of the courtroom where U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced him on Wednesday to 12 years and seven months behind bars for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

Only two other Jan. 6 defendants have received longer prison terms so far after hundreds of sentencings for Capitol riot cases.

Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone lost consciousness after Rodriguez shocked him with a stun gun.