Nearly 200 Mass Shootings This Year
Not even 20 weeks into the new year and already we have had nearly 200 mass shootings in the United States.
Here in California, a gunman broke into a church service and shot 6 people killing one, but was tackled, hogtied, and turned over to police.
Another shooting happened in Buffalo, New York on Saturday in a supermarket…. Where an 18 year old white gunman shot 13 people, 11 of them black, and killing 10 of them after leaving a racially charged tirade on social media.
With 198 such shootings so far this year, authorities are trying to figure out the motivation, and find a solution to the wanton violence. With many people realizing more gun control laws only penalizes the law abiding citizens and do nothing to stem gun violence, lawmakers are struggling to find an answer.
– Tony Lee