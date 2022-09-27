California cracking down on catalytic converter thefts

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed two bills requiring recyclers to keep specific records and only allows used catalytic converters to be sold by the legal owner or a licensed dealer.

“We’re going to get to the root cause, at least one of the root causes, in this crime and that’s those brokers and those middlemen, who pay top dollar for stolen parts,” said Gov. Newsom. “It will now be illegal in California to buy catalytic converters from anyone other than licensed auto dismantlers or dealers.”

The law hopes to make it more difficult for thieves to find a marketplace for the stolen parts..This law comes as catalytic converter thefts continue to rise. (From FOX 26 Fresno)