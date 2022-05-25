CA News: Watering Cut on College Campuses
State water officials on Tuesday adopted a ban on watering grass on college campuses and in some California neighborhoods this summer as the drought continues.
The vote by the State Water Resources Control Board comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom warned broader, mandatory water restrictions could be coming if Californians don’t step up their conservation.
The ban doesn’t apply to parks, sports fields or people’s lawns, but the board is also requiring most of the state’s more than 400 local water districts to adopt stricter conservation measures, regardless of their local supply.
– Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – May 25 06:31