CA News: Son of Former LA Dodger Killed in Military Plane Crash
Courtesy New York Post
Former Los Angeles Dodgers player Steve Sax has issued a statement saying that his son who had always dreamed of being a pilot was among five U.S. Marines killed during a training flight crash earlier this week in the California desert.
Capt. John J. Sax, 33, was among the aircrew of an Osprey tiltrotor aircraft that went down during training in a remote area in Imperial County, about 115 miles east of San Diego and about 50 miles from Yuma, Arizona.
“It is with complete devastation that I announce that my precious son, Johnny was one of the five US Marines that perished on Wednesday, June 8, in the Osprey Military crash near San Diego,” Steve Sax said in a statement published Saturday by CBSLA-TV.
“For those of you that knew Johnny, you saw his huge smile, bright light, his love for his family, the Marines, the joy of flying airplanes and defending our country! He was my hero and the best man I know, there was no better person to defend our country.”
“There was never any doubt from a young age that Johnny would be a pilot and his passion was to fly!” the statement said. “This loss will change my life forever and is a loss to not only the Marines but this world!”
- Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief
- Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire, an MV-22B Pilot
- Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief
- Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, New Mexico