CA News: So Cal Piano Teacher Sentenced for Molesting Students
A Southern California piano teacher who molested students as young as 7 years old during lessons has been sentenced to 100 years to life in prison.
Prosecutors say John Mordecai Scott, 65, was sentenced in an Orange County courtroom Friday after being convicted in March of more than 20 felony charges.
Scott was accused of molesting eight girls, ranging in age from 7 to 15 years old, over two decades beginning in 1996 while giving lessons at his Lake Forest home and two other locations, according to the District Attorney’s office.
Prosecutors say Scott groped the girls, showed pornography to some victims and photographed one girl in explicit poses.
Scott was arrested in 2014 after a 10-year-old student reported that he took “inappropriate” photos of her during lessons, showed her pornography and filmed her, the DA’s office said.