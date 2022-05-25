CA News: Puppy Found With Arrow in Neck
Courtesy KTLA
An investigation is underway after a 4-month-old chihuahua puppy was found with an arrow in its neck in the Coachella Valley.
The puppy was taken to an animal hospital Monday morning after it was found in the unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs.
Riverside County Animal Services says a woman called the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department to report that she was awoken by the “screaming” dog.
A sheriff’s deputy and an animal services officer responded to the area to retrieve the female chihuahua and take it to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms for treatment.
The dog was sedated as veterinarians X-rayed her wounds. The arrow missed the dog’s vital arteries and was successfully removed.
Animal Services officials say the dog is expected to recover and will be placed in a new home.
-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – May 24, 06:46