CA News: Nor Cal Fire Reaching Containment
Courtesy AP
Containment of a small but destructive Northern California wildfire increased Friday.
The Associated Press reports the Peter Fire in Shasta County south of Redding remained at 304 acres but containment jumped to 34% overnight, up from 25%.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the fire erupted shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday and destroyed 12 structures before its forward progress was stopped.
The Redding Record Searchlight reported that at least three of the structures were homes.
In the Sierra Nevada, a wildfire that began July 7 in Yosemite National Park continued to move eastward along the south fork of the Merced River into the Sierra National Forest.
The 7.3-square-mile Washburn Fire was 27% contained Friday.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi