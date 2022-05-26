CA News: Gun, Ammo Found in Second Grader’s Desk
A gun and a loaded magazine were found in a second-grade student’s desk at a California school after other students alerted the staff that a classmate had brought the weapon.
The Sacramento City Unified School District says the incident happened Tuesday at Edward Kemble Elementary in Sacramento, according to a statement to families.
School staff called police “who secured the weapon and opened an investigation,” the statement said.
There was no indication by authorities about the type or caliber of weapon or ammunition.
“We are grateful that this incident did not result in a tragedy such as those that districts have experienced, including today’s tragic and senseless mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas,” the school district said. “This is due in large part to the bravery and awareness of the students who came forward and alerted staff at Kemble today.”
The incident comes on the heels of a school shooting in Texas where an 18-year-old gunman on Tuesday fatally shot 19 children and two teachers before law enforcement officers killed him.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – May 26, 05:19