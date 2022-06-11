CA News: Five Fallen Marines Identified
The five Marines killed in an aircraft crash Wednesday near Glamis in Imperial County, California, have been identified.
A U.S. Marine Corps official announced Friday the victims, based at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, were all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39 and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, according to a release from Major Mason Englehart of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. Their names are:
- Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief
- Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire, an MV-22B Pilot
- Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief
- Capt. John J. Sax, 33, of Placer, California, an MV-22B Pilot
- Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, New Mexico, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief
KSBW-TV reports the crash, involving a MV-22B Osprey, happened around 12:25 p.m.
The crew and aircraft were conducting routine flight training.
The accident remains under investigation.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 11 08:52