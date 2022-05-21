      Weather Alert

CA News: California Adds New Jobs, Economy Slows

California employers added 41,400 new jobs in April. The gain lowered the state’s unemployment rate to 4.6%, the lowest it’s been since the start of the pandemic.

California has now regained more than 91% of the 2.7 million jobs lost in March and April 2020, the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic when Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the nation’s first statewide stay-at-home order.

California’s labor force also increased in April, a sign more people are looking for work.

Experts say the news isn’t all good, as inflation remains high and home sales have slowed as interest rates have increased.

-Jeff Lemucchi

Credit: AP
