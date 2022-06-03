CA News: Alameda County Reinstates Mask Mandate
Officials in Alameda County have reinstated an indoor mask policy as COVID-19 hospitalizations steadily increase in California.
Health officials say daily new hospital admissions of patients with COVID-19 have exceeded last summer’s peak and the mandate is meant to “reflect the seriousness of the moment” during another surge in cases.
The county with 1.7 million residents just across the bay from San Francisco requires face coverings in most indoor settings effective at midnight Friday.
California’s current surge is most pronounced within the nine-county Bay Area, which last week topped 50 new cases per 100,000 residents, up from 18 per 100,000 a month earlier.
The number of daily new coronavirus cases in California has jumped 31% over the past two week.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 3 07:01