CA News: 9 Guns Seized From Cyberstalking Suspect
Courtesy AP
San Jose police say they seized an arsenal of guns and ammunition from a man who is charged with cyberstalking his former co-workers after being fired from his job at a San Jose construction company.
Bryan Velasquez of Morgan Hill was charged last week with felony stalking and is free on bail.
Police say they obtained a gun-violence restraining order and took possession of rifles and handguns, body armor and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
Prosecutors say Velasquez was fired in January and began leaving threatening online and email messages with his former bosses, including some that indicated he may have been watching them.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – May 25 08:14