CA News: 1 Killed, 5 Injured in Southern California Shooting, Suspect Identified
Courtesy NBC News
One person was killed and another four people were critically injured Sunday in a shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the Southern California city of Laguna Woods.
A fifth person also suffered minor injuries, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at the church in the 24000 block El Toro Road, according to the department.
A suspect identified as David Chou, 68, of Las Vegas was taken into custody. He was not injured before being taken into custody. He is being held on $1 million bail.
Firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene to transport “multiple patients,” according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
The gunfire erupted during a lunch reception honoring a former pastor of a Taiwanese congregation that has services at Geneva, according to a statement from the Presbytery of Los Ranchos.
About 30 people witnessed the violence, said Carrie Braun, a sheriff’s spokesperson.
The majority of those inside the church are believed to be of Taiwanese descent, Braun said.
Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said churchgoers’ heroism prevented other injuries. By the time police arrived, congregants had hogtied and restrained the shooter, the undersheriff said.
“Had people not intervened, it could have been much worse,” said Hallock.
Two handguns were recovered at the scene.
-Jeff Lemucchi
KTLA and the Associate Press Contributed to the story