Burglar Wearing Stolen Clothes Caught After Wounding Himself With Stolen Gun

It’s bad enough to get shot while committing a crime, but it has to be particularly embarrassing if it happened because you shot yourself.

That seems to be the case with a Crestview, Florida man later identified as 28 year old Justin McCall, who was also found guilty of 13 charges and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

That sentence is the result of charges filed against McCall after a string of car burglaries, but the bullet wound comes from a gun police say he stole and accidentally shot himself in the leg while rummaging through another vehicle. To add insult to injury, the only person to respond to his calls for help brought out the owner of the car he was in the process of burglarizing.

The evidence against him included items found in his possession that were taken during the burglaries, including the clothes he was wearing.

