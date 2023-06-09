KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Boris Johnson Quits As UK Lawmaker After Being Told He Will Be Sanctioned For Misleading Parliament

Credit: MGN

LONDON (AP) — Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he’s quitting as a lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament.

Johnson quit on Friday after receiving the results of an investigation by lawmakers over misleading statements he made to Parliament about a slew of gatherings in government that breached pandemic lockdown rules.

Johnson accused opponents of trying to drive him out.

Johnson quit as prime minister in 2022 amid multiple scandals but remained a lawmaker.

