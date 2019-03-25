Boeing 737 Max: Transportation Department launching independent review of FAA’s approval process

The U.S. Department of Transportation will establish a “special committee” of outside experts to independently review the FAA’s certification of the Boeing 737 Max, amid questions that have arisen about the relationship between Boeing and the FAA. The committee’s findings and recommendations will be submitted to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and the FAA administrator.
The announcement comes ahead of Chao’s scheduled appearance before the Senate Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies subcommittee budget hearing on Wednesday morning. Federal authorities have instructed Boeing and FAA employees to retain documents relating to the plane’s approval process, which by design relies on manufacturers like Boeing to self-police that it’s met FAA requirements.
Chao’s team is preparing for a grilling from concerned lawmakers, and Chao said in a statement, “This review by leading outside experts will help determine if improvements can be made to the FAA aircraft certification process.”
CLICK HERE to here original/full cbsnews.com