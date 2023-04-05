KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Bob Lee, Cash App Founder And MobileCoin Exec, Slain At 43

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bob Lee, a technology executive who created Cash App and was currently chief product officer of MobileCoin, has been fatally stabbed in San Francisco.

A San Francisco Police Department press release says officers responding to a stabbing on Main Street at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday found a wounded 43-year-old man who died at a hospital.

Police did not identify the man but MobileCoin confirmed Lee’s death in response to an email from The Associated Press on Wednesday.

MobileCoin CEO Josh Goldbard says Lee made large contributions to Android at Google and was the first chief technology officer of Square before coming to MobileCoin.

