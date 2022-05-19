Blood Donation: One Unit Saves Three Lives
The people at Houchin Community Blood Bank are always in need of blood, and your donation can make a difference.
This as 47 members of Congress recently sent a letter to the American Red Cross urging it to settle a month-long contract dispute with its workers who are demanding more staffing and higher pay.
Every 2 seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. Demand is high, but you can help.
You save lives by donating blood, platelets, and plasma at either Houchin Community Blood Bank location in Bakersfield or at one of Houchin’s mobile blood drives.
By donating, you do something kind for others, and your generosity makes a difference in someone’s life.
Learn more about donating blood at hcbb.com.
-Jeff Lemucchi