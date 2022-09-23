Black Bear Struck and Killed Near Lake Isabella

A black bear was hit and killed by a car near Lake Isabella.

The Kern County Fire Department reports the collision happened just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday on the Elizabeth Norris off-ramp at Highway 178.

Fire department officials say the impact resulted in damage to the vehicle. The driver of the car was not injured.

The Department of Fish and Game was contacted.

KGET.com reports this is the second incident regarding a bear versus a vehicle on Highway 178 in the past two months.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi