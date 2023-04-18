Bills GM: Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play After Cardiac Arrest

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane says safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume playing and is attending voluntary workouts some four months after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati.

Hamlin was present and participating in the team’s voluntary workout program, which opened Monday.

Beane says the clearance follows Hamlin visiting with a third and final specialist on Friday.

Beane said all three specialists were in agreement that Hamlin can resume playing without any fear of setbacks or complications.

The 24-year-old from the Pittsburgh area collapsed on the field after making what appeared to be a routine tackle in the first quarter of a Jan. 2 game against the Bengals.