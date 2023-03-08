KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Biker Hit By Truck After He Flipped Off Police

Call it poetic justice. Police in Florida were pursuing a suspect riding a motorcycle unsafely when the rider flipped off the officers, and tried to speed through an intersection where he was broadsided by cross traffic.

That rider was later identified as Joshua Richardson. Officers from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office released dash cam footage showing a group of motorcycle riders popping wheelies and driving unsafely. The footage shows Richardson turn around and hold up his middle finger to deputies just prior to speeding into the intersection where a truck hit him.

Deputies’ body cam records the suspect complaining to officers that he is hurt as they handcuff him. The deputy responded by calling him an idiot to which Richardson said, “Yes, I know”.

 

-Tony Lee

