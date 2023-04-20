KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Biden Could Announce Reelection Run As Soon As Next Week

(Washington, DC) — President Biden may be gearing up to announce his bid for reelection soon. Aides for the president have told allies the announcement could come as early as next week, with Tuesday a likely date due to it being the four-year anniversary of his 2020 announcement. Biden has always made it clear he plans to run for a second term, but has never given an official announcement. The oldest serving president in U.S. history, Biden would be 82 years old if he ran again and won.

