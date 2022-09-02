Bakersfield’s Kevin McCarthy Weighs In on Biden Speech

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Thursday lit into President Biden for allegedly insulting Americans and attacked Democrats for their handling of issues ranging from inflation to public safety.

“Instead of trying to bring our country together to solve these challenges, President Biden has chosen to divide, demean, and disparage his fellow Americans simply because they disagree with his policies,” McCarthy, R-Calif., said. “When the President speaks tonight at Independence Hall, the first lines out of his mouth should be to apologize for slandering tens of millions of Americans as ‘fascists.'”

The minority leader made the remarks at an event in Scranton, Pennsylvania, supporting Jim Bognet, a Republican nominee for Congress running against Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa.

McCarthy added: “What Joe Biden doesn’t understand is that the soul of America is the tens of million so hardworking people, of loving families, of law-abiding citizens whom he vilified for simply wanting a stronger, safer and more prosperous country.”

According to Fox News, the speech from McCarthy, who hopes to be elected as the speaker of the House after the midterms, comes as Republicans and Democrats jockey to frame the midterm elections around issues favorable to them. McCarthy chose to highlight inflation as a top concern for Americans.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi