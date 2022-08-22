Bakersfield Woman Facing Animal Abuse Charges

Courtesy ASPCA

A Bakersfield woman has been arrested on suspicion of 11 counts of felony animal abuse after dead and neglected dogs were allegedly found during a search of three residences.

The Bakersfield Police Department says 22-year-old Annie Schrieber operated an unlicensed private animal boarding and training business “and was directly responsible for the neglect of the animals.”

Authorities say Schreiber wasn’t present when the residences were searched. She was apprehended Saturday.

If you suspect animal abuse, you’re advised to contact the ASPCA.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi