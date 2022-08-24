Bakersfield Woman Enters Plea to Animal Abuse Charges

Annie Schreiber During a Court Appearance/Courtesy KGET

A Bakersfield woman accused of 14 counts of felony animal cruelty after allegedly running an unlicensed boarding and training operation where dead and neglected animals were found has entered a plea.

Annie Schreiber, 22, pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday afternoon. Judge Chad Louie ordered her held on $140,000 bail, $10,000 for each count.

According to KGET-TV, Schreiber’s attorney, Jared Thompson of Humphrey & Thompson, said he will file a motion for bail review, noting it’s rare for a judge to stack counts when setting bail.

Through her attorney, Schreiber denies the accusations.

Bakersfield police and Animal Control officers searched three properties connected to Schreiber on August 11 and found 11 dead dogs, three cats and 29 dogs suffering from neglect.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Oct. 7.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi