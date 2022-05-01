Bakersfield Police Target Retail Thieves
The Bakersfield Police Department announces it has arrested thirteen adults and four juveniles as part of a two-day operation targeting retail theft.
Officers zeroed in on stores in the 2700 block of Ming Avenue near Valley Plaza Mall. Authorities say approximately $2,900 worth of merchandise, mostly clothing and cosmetics, was recovered. The sting was part of the Retail Theft Partnership between local businesses and BPD.
If you’re a business owner interested in the Retail Theft Partnership, you can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-326-3053.