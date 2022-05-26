Bakersfield Police: Security Guard Assaulted By Suspect With Skateboard
Courtesy Bakersfield Police
Bakersfield Police need your help to identify three people, one of whom assaulted a security guard with a skateboard.
It happened April 23rd at the parking garage in the 1600 block of 18th Street 1n downtown Bakersfield.
Police say the guard patrolling the parking structure asked the people to leave the property and was struck in the head by one of the individuals shortly afterwards. The guard suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – May 26, 05:04