      Weather Alert

Bakersfield Police Searching For Robbery Suspect

Bakersfield police are searching for a man who wielded a knife during an attempted robbery at a gas station.

Police need your help to identify a man whose image was captured on surveillance video as he tried to rob the 76 gas station on South Union Avenue earlier this month.

He’s described as Hispanic, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 165 pounds.

Anyone with information on the crook’s identity is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi
Connect With Us Listen To Us On