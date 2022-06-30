Bakersfield Police Searching For Robbery Suspect
Bakersfield police are searching for a man who wielded a knife during an attempted robbery at a gas station.
Police need your help to identify a man whose image was captured on surveillance video as he tried to rob the 76 gas station on South Union Avenue earlier this month.
He’s described as Hispanic, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 165 pounds.
Anyone with information on the crook’s identity is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi